Cricket - Australia beat Sri Lanka by 366 runs to win series 2-0

CANBERRA: Mitchell Starc took his second five-wicket haul in the match to power Australia to a 366-run win in the second test against Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval on Monday and a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Chasing an improbable 516 for victory, the touring side were all out for 149 in the second session of the fourth day after losing the opening test by an innings and 40 runs.

Starc finished with a match haul of 10 wickets as Australia won their first series since thrashing England 4-0 in the Ashes at home early last year.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Greg Stutchbury)