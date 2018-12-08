Cricket - Australia bowled out for 235, India lead by 15 runs

Australia were 204 for eight when rain stopped play after a delayed start to day three of the series-opening test against India on Saturday.

Australia's Pat Cummins walks off the field after his dismissal during day two of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 7, 2018. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
ADELAIDE: Australia were bowled out for 235 before lunch on day three of the series-opening test on Saturday, leaving India with a 15-run first innings lead.

Australia resumed on 191 for seven and lost their last three wickets for the addition of 44 runs.

India seamer Mohammed Shami was on a hat-trick after claiming the final two wickets of batsman Travis Head (72) and number 11 Josh Hazlewood (0) in successive balls at the end of a rain-interrupted session.

Mitchell Starc was earlier caught behind off the bowling of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with his team's best figures of 3-47.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

