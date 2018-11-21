Cricket - Broad replaces rested Anderson in final Sri Lanka test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England seamer James Anderson confirmed on Wednesday he will be rested for the third and final test against Sri Lanka, with Stuart Broad taking his place in the team.

England ended a 17-year wait for a test series victory in Sri Lanka after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 57-run victory in Pallekele on Sunday.

Anderson, England's record wicket-taker, has claimed just one wicket in the first two tests, with the hosts preparing spin-friendly pitches.

"I understand the reasoning behind it with the series already won," the 36-year-old was quoted as saying on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website https://www.ecb.co.uk.

"With the winter we've got ahead, it makes sense for Stuart to get some cricket. He's not played for a while and it's going to be a tough tour of the West Indies.

"It's a good opportunity for him and the team. You have to look at the situation as well - it's hard work for seamers here and it's not like I've been able to have a huge input on the games."

Broad has missed out on a place in the starting 11 for the first two tests but will feature in the match on Friday at Colombo, where he made his debut in 2007.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)