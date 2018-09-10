Cricket - Chandimal out of Asia Cup with finger injury

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of their Asia Cup campaign after failing to overcome a finger injury, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Test captain Chandimal, 28, fractured his right middle finger while playing for Colombo in a domestic Twenty20 league match and was withdrawn from their 16-member squad as he needed more time to recover, Sri Lanka Cricket added.

He has been replaced by reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for the 50-over tournament scheduled to start in the United Arab Emirates this weekend.

Sri Lanka play Bangladesh in their opener on Sept. 15, before meeting Afghanistan two days later.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)