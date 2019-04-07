Cricket - Debutant Joseph completes IPL-best figures of 6-12

REUTERS: West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up six wickets for 12 runs on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Saturday, the best bowling figures in the competition's history.

Joseph bettered Sohail Tanvir's 6-14 for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 to lead the Mumbai Indians to a 40-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It's a dream start, can't get better than this," Joseph said. "I just wanted to bowl to the plans. When they said I was playing, I decided to keep it simple and back myself."

Indians captain Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Joseph.

"(It was a) sensational effort from Alzarri," Rohit said. "To come out and play like that shows what he's capable of."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

