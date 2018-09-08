Cricket - Departing Cook denied farewell century

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Alastair Cook was denied a dream century in his farewell test as the England opener was dismissed for 71 on the first day of the fifth test against India at the Oval on Friday.

The 33-year-old, England's record test run scorer, made light of a poor summer with a gritty knock that appeared to be taking him towards a 33rd test century.

But after being dropped on 37 his luck ran out when he played on to Jasprit Bumrah.

Former skipper Cook was given a huge ovation as he trudged off. He could still get a chance to post another century in the second innings.

England were 134-4 in the day's final session after skipper Joe Root was dismissed for a duck three balls after Cook's exit and Jonny Bairstow followed without scoring soon after.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editnig by Toby Davis)

