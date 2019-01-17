Cricket - England's Stone out of West Indies tour with back injury

England fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of West Indies with a back injury and will return home, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Stone had a scan on Wednesday and was not selected for England's first warm-up match against Cricket West Indies President's XI in Barbados.

He will play no part in the three-test series that starts on Jan. 23.

"A scan has revealed that Olly Stone has sustained a bone stress injury to his lower back and he will return home from the Caribbean this week ahead of further tests in the UK," the ECB said on Twitter. "A replacement will be named in due course."

Stone made his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in October but has not won a test cap yet.

The 25-year-old was sidelined for more than a year when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in June 2016 while playing for Northamptonshire.

