Cricket - Fiery Starc strikes twice to leave Sri Lanka reeling

CANBERRA: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc produced a double strike and appeared to be rediscovering his form as Australia reduced Sri Lanka to 215 for seven in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the second test at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's batsmen were pushed onto the back foot by Australia's short-pitched bowling and the touring side are staring at a 2-0 defeat, still trailing the hosts by 319 runs.

Starc picked up the first two wickets to fall on Sunday to add to his overnight scalp of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal before spinners Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a wicket each.

After opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne was forced to retire hurt on the second day after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer on the back of his neck, it was Kusal Perera's turn to leave the field on the third morning.

Perera retired hurt on 29 after a blow to his helmet by fast bowler Jhye Richardson while trying to duck under a short delivery. He was hit flush on the side of his head with the neck protector of his helmet flying off.

The left-hander continued batting after being twice attended by the team doctor and finally walked off the field an over later while appearing unwell. He will need to undergo an ICC-mandated concussion test before he can resume batting.

Karunaratne returned to the crease after Perera's departure and completed a gritty half-century before edging Starc to Kurtis Patterson at gully to be out for 59.

Starc, who took 15 wickets in five tests during the India series and opener against Sri Lanka, faced heavy criticism for wayward bowling with critics also imploring captain Tim Paine to take the new ball off his hands.

The Australia pace spearhead regularly clocked over 150 kph during his opening spell on Saturday but lacked direction.

The tall left-arm quick was back at his fiery best on Sunday and tested the batsmen with short-pitched deliveries, one of which accounted for Dhananjaya de Silva.

The batsman lost his balance while going for a pull against Starc and ended up dislodging a bail with his bat to be out for 25.

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who scored a swashbuckling 64 in Brisbane, fell leg before to Marnus Labuschagne on the stroke of the lunch break.

He believed he got a glove on the ball but there was not sufficient evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision when the batsman asked for a review.

