Cricket - Former Australia opener Rogers to coach next generation

REUTERS: Former Australia opening batsman Chris Rogers will be tasked with grooming the country's young talent with his appointment as a high performance batting coach, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Rogers, who scored five centuries in 25 tests at the end of a late-blooming career, will be based in Brisbane at the National Cricket Centre and joins former test bowler and youth coach Ryan Harris at the academy, CA said in a statement.

Rogers has been involved in multiple coaching roles with CA since 2015, most recently as an assistant at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

"We're looking forward to having Chris work with Australia's next generation and watching him develop as a coach," CA high performance boss Pat Howard said in a statement.

"We are confident he can have a big impact in moulding our rising stars into future international cricketers."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

