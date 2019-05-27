Cricket - Hostile reception 'adds to the game', says Australia's Carey

REUTERS: Wicketkeeper Alex Carey says Australia were fully prepared for the hostile reception they received in Saturday's Cricket World Cup warm-up match against England and that former captain Steve Smith answered the 'boo boys' in the best possible way.

Chants of "cheat" accompanied Smith as he came out to bat in Southampton but he smashed 116 from 102 balls to guide Australia to a 12-run win.

With Smith and former vice-captain David Warner back in the side after serving 12-month bans for ball-tampering, Australia can expect similar treatment from crowds during the World Cup, which starts on Thursday with England facing South Africa at The Oval in London.

"I think it's a great atmosphere. It just adds to the game," Carey said ahead of Australia's final warmup against Sri Lanka later on Monday.

"I think we knew it was going to happen. It's one way to answer it, isn't it? Make a hundred and Davey got 40 as well.

"We knew that we were probably going to get that reception and the guys handled it really well."

The five-times champions face their first World Cup match against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

Smith, himself, described the jeering as "water off a duck's back."

Carey shared a 42-run partnership with Smith before being caught slogging for 30 late in the game and said the former Australia skipper was a calm batting partner with the game in the balance.

"He's got his mannerisms but he's a ripper. He's very calm and he knows what's going on out in the middle," said Carey.

"He runs hard between wickets, he's really busy and I really enjoyed that."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)