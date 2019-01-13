Cricket - India name replacements for suspended Pandya and Rahul

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Vijay Shankar and batsman Shubman Gill will replace the suspended KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in India's limited overs team, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has said.

Rahul and Pandya were suspended pending an investigation into comments they made about women on a TV show this week which have been condemned as sexist and inappropriate.

"With KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya set to return from Australia, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to send all-rounder Vijay Shankar and batsman Shubman Gill as replacements," acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

Shankar, who has played five Twenty20 internationals, will join the team before Tuesday's one-day match in Adelaide where India will bid to level the series having lost in Sydney by 34 runs on Saturday.

He will remain with the team for the tour of New Zealand where India are scheduled to play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Gill, 19, has been selected only for the tour of New Zealand beginning with an one-dayer in Napier on Jan. 23.

