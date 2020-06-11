Cricket - India postpone Sri Lanka tour over COVID-19 fears

NEW DELHI: India have postponed their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka scheduled later this month over COVID-19 fears, cricket boards of both the countries said on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and his men were scheduled to play three one-day matches and an equal number of Twenty20 internationals but the Indian board (BCCI) has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that the tour "will not be feasible".

The Indian cricketers, who have not even started training, will follow advice from the Indian government health regulatory authorities before resuming cricket, the SLC has been told.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said India remained committed to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would tour Sri Lanka at a more opportune time.

"We're committed to FTP, but given the current situation, it's not possible for the team to travel, it's not safe," Dhumal told Reuters by telephone.

"So we'll see whenever there is an opportunity, we'll try and make up for this series."

A select group of 13 Sri Lankan cricketers are currently undergoing a 12-day residential training camp at the Colombo Cricket Club.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)