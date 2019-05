REUTERS: The World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Bangladesh play one more warm-up game against India on Tuesday while Pakistan have no more warm-up matches to play, kicking off their World Cup campaign against West Indies on Friday at Trent Bridge.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)