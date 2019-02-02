Cricket - Patterson hits maiden fifty as Australia build mammoth total

CANBERRA: Kurtis Patterson notched his maiden half-century in his second innings to keep Australia on course for a massive first innings total against Sri Lanka on day two of the second and final test at the Manuka Oval on Saturday.

The hosts, who have a 1-0 lead after winning the first test by an innings and 40 runs at Brisbane last week, are set to bat the visitors out of the match and seal their first series win since a 4-0 Ashes victory at home against England last year.

After resuming on 384-4, Australia reached 474-5 at lunch with Patterson unbeaten on 74. Captain Tim Paine was 28 not out.

Usman Khawaja's 141 in the drawn Dubai test against Pakistan last October was the only hundred by Australia's batsmen since they thrashed England at home but they could end up with three centurions in Canberra.

After hundreds from Joe Burns and Travis Head on the first day, the 25-year-old Patterson, who made his debut in Brisbane, looked untroubled against the second-string Sri Lanka attack, who have lost three pace bowlers to injuries.

Sri Lanka's pace bowlers started with a tight line and length under overcast conditions and got an early reward in an eventful sixth over of the morning from Kasun Rajitha.

Patterson, who was dropped on the first delivery he faced on Friday, started with a confident pulled boundary before overnight centurion Burns picked up his first four of the day with an on drive.

But two balls later a moment of indecision cost Burns his wicket and the chance to score the first double hundred for Australia since former skipper Steve Smith's knock of 239 in Perth against England in December, 2017.

Burns hung his bat outside the off stump for the ball to take the inside edge and crash into his leg stump. He added eight to his overnight score to be dismissed for 180.

Patterson has hit nine fours and a six and added 70 for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership with Paine.

