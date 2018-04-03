Cricket - Players' union calls for reduced bans for ball-tamperers

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia's players' union has called for a reduction in the bans handed out to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last week, describing them as "disproportionate".

SYDNEY: Australia's players' union has called for a reduction in the bans handed out to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last week, describing them as "disproportionate".

Former captain Smith and former vice captain Warner were handed 12-month bans and batsman Bancroft suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia after the latter was caught using a piece of sandpaper on the ball in the third test in Cape Town.

"The proposed penalties are disproportionate relative to precedent," Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer told a news conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

"We ask that consideration be given to recalibrating the proposed sanctions, to consider options such as suspending or reducing part of the sanction.

"To consider allowing the players to return to domestic cricket earlier, for example, as part of their rehabilitation."

The players have until Thursday to appeal their bans, decisions Dyer believed were "imminent" but "highly personal" to be decided by the players with their own legal counsel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)