Cricket - Rain delays day four start in Sydney test

SYDNEY: Play in the fourth test between Australia and India failed to get underway on schedule at 10 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) on the fourth day on Sunday because of light rain.

The weather forecast indicates that the rain will clear within the hour, leaving overcast but dry conditions for the rest of the day.

Play was abandoned some 90 minutes before the scheduled finish on Saturday with Peter Handscomb (28) and Pat Cummins (25) at the crease and Australia on 236 for six, 386 runs behind India's first innings 622-7 declared.

India need only a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground to win the four-match series.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)