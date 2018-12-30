Cricket - Rain delays India's push for victory in Melbourne

India&apos;s Jadeja celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia&apos;s captain Paine o
India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's captain Tim Paine on day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, December 29, 2018. AAP/Hamish Blair/via REUTERS

MELBOURNE: Rain showers delayed the start of play on day five of the third test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, with the tourists seeking two wickets for victory and a 2-1 lead in the four-test series.

Australia were to resume on 258 for eight, with Pat Cummins 61 not out and Nathan Lyon on six at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

