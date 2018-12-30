Cricket - Rain delays India's push for victory in Melbourne

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Rain showers delayed the start of play on day five of the third test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, with the tourists seeking two wickets for victory and a 2-1 lead in the four-test series.

Australia were to resume on 258 for eight, with Pat Cummins 61 not out and Nathan Lyon on six at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)