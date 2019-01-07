Cricket - Rain delays start of final day of Sydney test

SYDNEY: Play in the fourth test between Australia and India failed to get underway on schedule at 10 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) on the fifth day on Monday because of light rain.

India need only a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground to win the four-match series, their first such triumph in Australia.

Australia will resume their second innings on six without loss, still 316 runs behind India's first innings 622-7 declared, after the tourists enforced the follow-on on the rain-disrupted fourth day.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)