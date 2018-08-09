Cricket - Rain delays start of second test at Lord's

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Rain delayed the toss at the start of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

With grey skies and steady rain falling the prospect of play before lunch looked unlikely.

England lead the series 1-0 after a thrilling 31-run victory at Edgbaston.

Twenty-year-old batsman Ollie Pope is expected to be given his England debut at number four after replacing Dawid Malan in the squad.

