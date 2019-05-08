Cricket - Recalled Afghan quick Hassan to quit ODIs after World Cup

Recalled Afghanistan quick Hamid Hassan will quit one day cricket after a last hurrah at the World Cup in England and Wales, the 31-year-old has said.

NEW DELHI: Recalled Afghanistan quick Hamid Hassan will quit one day cricket after a last hurrah at the World Cup in England and Wales, the 31-year-old has said.

The Afghan selectors sprang a surprise last month when they recalled the right-arm paceman, who played the last of his 32 ODIs against Ireland in July 2016, to share new ball duty with Dawlat Zadran.

"When a player goes through so many injury and recovery processes, there are more chances of getting injured again," Hassan said in an interview on the Afghan board's Facebook page.

"Every player has to retire one day... I think it is better to retire when a player is performing well and before he becomes a burden for the team.

"Therefore, I decided to step aside form ODI cricket and continue playing T20 cricket for a few more years."

Hassan, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2012, expressed his gratitude to the board and the team management for recalling him for the World Cup.

"I'd also like to tell fans that I have proven my fitness (to) earn my place, having worked hard for the last six months in various fitness and training camps.

"It's been a long gap... I hope I'll be able to perform well in the World Cup and repay the faith that fans and the board have shown in my ability."

Afghanistan will play ODIs against Scotland and Ireland before beginning their World Cup campaign on June 1 against holders Australia in Bristol.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)