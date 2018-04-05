Cricket - South Africa bowler Rabada ruled out of IPL with back injury

The world’s top-ranked test bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League after being diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN: The world’s top-ranked test bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League after being diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Rabada was due to play for the Delhi Daredevils in this year’s IPL Twenty20 competition, but is now in a race to be fit for South Africa’s two-test tour of Sri Lanka in mid-July.

"Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months," South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July."

Rabada was the leading wicket-taker in South Africa’s recent 3-1 home test series win over Australia with 23 at an average of 19.26.

He is the latest big name to drop out of the IPL this year, after Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were barred following their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, while their compatriot Mitchell Starc has pulled out with injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)