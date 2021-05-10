Cricket-'A batsman's dream': UK study says bamboo beats willow

REUTERS: If a group of Cambridge University scientists have their way, cricket fans might soon have to become accustomed to the sound of leather on bamboo.

A study conducted by Darshil Shah and Ben Tinkler-Davies of Cambridge University said that bats made of laminated bamboo were stronger than those fashioned from the traditional willow.

Apart from being stiffer and more sustainable, bamboo bats were found to have a bigger middle or 'sweet spot'.

"This is a batsman's dream," Shah was quoted as saying in The Times.

"The sweet spot on a bamboo bat makes it much easier to hit a four off a Yorker for starters, but it’s exciting for all kinds of strokes."

The prototype was 40per cent heavier than traditional bats because bamboo is denser but the research added that lighter blades could be developed to generate speed and transfer more energy to the ball.

According to the sport's governing body Marylebone Cricket Club, which regulates the material used to make cricket bats, the blade should "consist solely of wood". Bamboo is categorised as grass.

"Bamboo is a grass not a wood so there would need to be discussions with the MCC," Shah added.

"But we think playing with a bamboo bat would be within the spirit of the game because it's a plant-based material and cane, a type of grass, is already used in the handle."

MCC was not immediately available to respond to the innovation.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)