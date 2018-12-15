Cricket: Australia dismissed for 326 in second test against India

Australia were bowled out for 326 in their first innings before lunch on the second day of the second test at Perth Stadium on Saturday as India fought back with four wickets in five overs.

Marcus Harris top-scored for the hosts with 70, while Aaron Finch and Travis Head also struck half-centuries. Paceman Ishant Sharma ran through the tail to finish with four for 41.

(Reporting by Tristan Lavalette, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)