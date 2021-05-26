Cricket: Australia planning five T20 matches in Bangladesh in August

MELBOURNE: Australia are planning to play five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh in August in the leadup to the T20 World Cup in India.

The tour will follow Australia's white-ball tour of West Indies in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia had initially pencilled in three matches but a Cricket Australia spokesman said on Wednesday it was their intention to play five.

Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

Australia were set to tour Bangladesh last year for two tests before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The T20 World Cup is slated for October but the tournament may be moved if India is unable to overcome a devastating second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)