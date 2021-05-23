Cricket: Bangladesh ODI series gets underway despite Sri Lanka COVID-19 scare

Bangladesh's one-day series against Sri Lanka got underway on Sunday despite COVID-19 scares in the touring camp hours before the start of the match in Dhaka.

According to media reports, uncapped Shiran Fernando tested positive, along with fellow pace bowler Isuru Udana and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.

Sri Lanka test captain Dimuth Karunaratne said Udana and Vaas subsequently tested negative.

"Isuru udana & chaminda Vaas tested negative (in) 2nd covid 19 PRC test..." tweeted Karunaratne.

Udana went on to bowl the first ball of the match after Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not reply to a Reuters email seeking details of the COVID-19 cases in their camp.

The teams play the second match on Tuesday and final game on Friday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Lincoln Feast.)