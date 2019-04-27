Cricket: England's Hales banned for recreational drug use - report

England batsman Alex Hales is serving a three-week ban from the sport for recreational drug use, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

REUTERS: England batsman Alex Hales is serving a three-week ban from the sport for recreational drug use, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

Hales was named in England's preliminary 15-man World Cup squad last week and the paper said he was still expected to join the team's training camp in Cardiff this weekend.

Advertisement

Hales was fined and suspended for his involvement in a nightclub altercation with team mate Ben Stokes in 2017.

The 30-year-old was given a six-match one-day international ban in December. He had already missed two games and the remainder of the ban was suspended for 12 months so he could be available for selection.

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) said it would not comment "on any individuals in relation to the recreational drugs policy" due to the organisation's duty of confidentiality.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could not immediately be reached for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 50-over World Cup begins on May 30 with England taking on South Africa in the opening match in London.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)