Cricket: India, Pakistan to face off in Asia Cup clash

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai after drawing the same group for this year's Asia Cup, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday (Jul 24).

India suspended bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai attacks but the two teams continue to play each other in international tournaments, including the Champions Trophy final in England last year.

This year's Asia Cup was originally set to be held in India but was shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of strained relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The biennial tournament will begin Sep 15 in with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opener, the ICC said.

The Cup reverts to its traditional 50-over ODI format this year after opting in 2016 for a Twenty20 competition, which India won.

