Cricket: India beat Australia in third test by 137 runs
MELBOURNE: India completed a 137-run victory over Australia in the third test after a rain-delayed start on day five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested between the nations and take a 2-1 lead in the series into the fourth and final test in Sydney starting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)