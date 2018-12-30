Cricket: India beat Australia in third test by 137 runs

India completed a 137-run victory over Australia in the third test after a rain-delayed start on day five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

MELBOURNE: India completed a 137-run victory over Australia in the third test after a rain-delayed start on day five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested between the nations and take a 2-1 lead in the series into the fourth and final test in Sydney starting on Thursday.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)