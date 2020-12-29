Cricket: India need 70 runs to win second test in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: India will chase 70 runs to win the second test in Melbourne after bowling Australia out for 200 before lunch on day four.

After Australia resumed on 133 for six, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got the ball rolling by dismissing Pat Cummins for 22, breaking a 57-run partnership with towering all-rounder Cameron Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Debutant seamer Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Green for 45 when the youngster pulled a short ball to a leaping Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket, and had Nathan Lyon (3) caught behind when the spinner bottom-edged a pull to the keeper.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings by having Josh Hazlewood bowled for 10 when the paceman failed to play a shot.

Mitchell Starc was left 14 not out.

Australia's faint hopes of setting India a task to win were effectively dashed when Green was tempted by Siraj into a rash swipe which hit the toe of his bat and failed to clear the field.

The 21-year-old had batted with composure and patience but the shot had a whiff of hubris two balls after smashing Siraj past mid-on to the fence.

Australia lead the four-test series 1-0 after winning the opener in Adelaide by eight wickets.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)