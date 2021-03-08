Cricket: India women's team to play England in one-off test this year

India's women will play their first test match since 2014 when they take on England in a one-off game later this year, India's cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Monday.

REUTERS: India's women will play their first test match since 2014 when they take on England in a one-off game later this year, India's cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Monday.

The test marks the first time India have played in the five-day format since November 2014 when they beat South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in the southern Indian city of Mysore.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I'm pleased to announce that Team India will play a one-off test match against England later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again," Shah wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1368901765068812296.

Shah did not elaborate on where the match would be held.

India are currently playing a home one-day international series with South Africa, their first series since last year's Twenty 20 World Cup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the England tour and postponement of a tour to Australia.

Meanwhile, England hosted West Indies in a T20 series in September and travelled to New Zealand last month to play in limited overs international matches.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)