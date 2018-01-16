Cricket: Karthik replaces injured Saha in India squad for third test

Batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha in the India squad for the third and final test against South Africa, the Indian cricket board said on Tuesday.

Saha scored zero and eight but took 10 catches behind the stumps in the opening match of the three-test series at Cape Town, which India lost by 72 runs.

He suffered an upper left hamstring tendon injury during training on Thursday and was replaced by Parthiv Patel in the ongoing second test at Centurion.

Patel, the second stumper in the original test squad, has failed to make the most of the opportunity, dropping a couple of catches in South Africa's first innings at Centurion.

Karthik, part of the India squad for the six one-dayers that follow the tests, will fly to South Africa hoping to play his first test in eight years at Cape Town from Jan. 24.

