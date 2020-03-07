Cricket: New Zealand's Cotton to become first woman to umpire global final

MELBOURNE: New Zealander Kim Cotton is set to become the first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament after being appointed for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the clash between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on International Women's Day.

Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite will be the TV umpire while England’s Chris Broad will be the match referee.

