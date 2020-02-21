Cricket: Rain washes out final session after Jamieson shines with ball

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson's dream start to his test career continued after lunch on the opening day of the first match against India as he captured a third wicket and took a catch in the deep as the tourists limped to 122-5 at tea.

WELLINGTON: The final session of the first day's play in the opening test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve was washed out by heavy rain on Friday, giving the tourists time to regroup after they were reduced to 122-5 at tea.

The rain swept in seconds after the players had left the field for the tea break and, despite the rain having stopped, umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettlebrough ended play at about 5.30 p.m. (0430 GMT) after a pitch inspection.

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson enjoyed a dream test debut, tormenting India's batsmen and taking three wickets and a catch in the deep, stealing the headlines from Ross Taylor, who was playing his 100th test.

Ajinkya Rahane will resume on Saturday on 38 while the recalled Rishabh Pant will be with him on 10.

The 2.03m tall Jamieson, who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world's top-ranked test batsmen Virat Kohli (two) before lunch, grabbed his third wicket when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Vihari's dismissal for seven reduced India to 101-5.

Jamieson also held a steepling catch at fine leg from a mistimed hook shot by opener Mayank Agarwal (34) off Trent Boult, who had dropped a difficult caught and bowled chance on the previous delivery.

Jamieson was only making his test debut because Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad as he awaited the birth of his first child. Wagner confirmed on social media that his daughter had been born on Wednesday.

Tim Southee had bowled Prithvi Shaw for 16 early in the first session after Kane Williamson had won the toss and chosen to field on a green pitch.

Taylor became the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats and just the fourth New Zealander to achieve the 100-game milestone in tests.

The second match of the two-test series is in Christchurch from Feb. 29.

