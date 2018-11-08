Cricket: Anderson handed demerit point for dissent in Galle test

GALLE, Sri Lanka: England paceman James Anderson has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the code of conduct during the ongoing Galle test against Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

During the 39th over of the Sri Lanka innings, Anderson first complained when the umpire warned him for running on the wicket, and then threw the ball in resentment.

Advertisement

His behaviour amounted to a violation of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the governing body said.

"After the match, Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft," it added after slapping Anderson with his second demerit point.

Four demerit points within a two-year period incurs a one-test ban.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement