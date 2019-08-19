Cricket: Anderson left out as England name unchanged squad for third test

REUTERS: England have named an unchanged 12-man squad for the third Ashes test against Australia starting on Thursday, with recovering seamer James Anderson set to play for Lancashire's second XI to step up his rehabilitation.

Anderson, who is recuperating from a right calf injury, will feature against Leicestershire in a three-day friendly match starting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the 37-year-old will be assessed on "an ongoing basis" and will be considered for selection ahead of the fourth test at Old Trafford starting Sept. 4.

England's leading test wicket-taker Anderson aggravated his calf injury during the first test at Edgbaston, which Australia won by 251 runs.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who replaced Anderson in the second test, claimed five wickets on debut at Lord's and bowled consistently over 90 mph.

The second test ended in a draw on Sunday, with Australia leading the five-test series 1-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)