Cricket: Australia beat England by five wickets to regain T20 top ranking

LONDON: Australia avoided a series whitewash as they survived a mid-innings wobble to beat England by five wickets in the third T20 international and regain their top-ranking in the sport's shortest format on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Having restricted England to 145 for 6 at Southampton they appeared to be cruising as they reached 70-1 off seven overs before three wickets for inspired spinner Adil Rashid slammed the brakes on their progress.

But England's fielding was ragged and they spilled several catches before Mitchell Marsh plundered 13 off paceman Mark Wood's final over to ease Australian nerves and put them firmly back in the driving seat.

In the end it was reasonably comfortable for Australia with Marsh striking the winning single off Chris Jordan with three balls left to finish unbeaten on 39.

Jonny Bairstow had earlier top-scored for England with 55.

England won the series 2-1.



