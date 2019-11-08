Cricket: Balbirnie to succeed long-serving Porterfield as Ireland captain

DUBLIN: William Porterfield has stepped down as Ireland's test and one-day captain after more than 11 years at the helm with Andrew Balbirnie succeeding him, Cricket Ireland said on Friday.

Since taking over from former skipper Trent Johnston in 2008, Porterfield has led the senior team 253 times, including when Ireland debuted as a test nation in May last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It has been an incredible journey, and a fantastic honour to have captained my country over the past 11 and a half years," Porterfield said in a statement.

"To have been able to lead Ireland out at various World Cups, through to our first test against Pakistan, and again at Lord’s in the summer, have been but a few of these highlights."

Middle-order batsman Balbirnie will begin his tenure in January with a one-day series in West Indies.

