Cricket: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in first ODI

DHAKA: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in the first one-day international to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (Oct 21).

Opener Imrul Kayes struck a career best 144 off 140 balls to guide Bangladesh to 271-8 before the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 243-9 in 50 overs.

Sean Williams made the highest score for Zimbabwe with 50 not out off 58 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best 3-46 for Bangladesh.