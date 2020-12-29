Cricket: Blundell leads New Zealand charge with declaration likely

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand: A Tom Blundell half-century led the New Zealand charge in the first Test against Pakistan on Tuesday (Dec 29) as the Black Caps pushed for an early declaration in their bid for a result at Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand need to sweep the two-Test series if they are to have a chance of making the Test Championship final at Lords in June.

At lunch on day four of the first Test, with five sessions remaining, New Zealand were 98 without loss to lead Pakistan by 290.

Blundell was not out 59, his second half-century, while Tom Latham was not out 36.

New Zealand needed 102 overs to roll Pakistan for 239 in their first innings and at the current batting run rate, a declaration near tea with a lead of around 370 appeared likely.

Although Blundell and Latham have outperformed their first innings efforts - when they fell cheaply and New Zealand were two for 13 - they have not had it easy.

Pakistan felt they had a wicket with an lbw appeal from the fourth ball of Shaheen Afridi's opening over but the TV umpire found there was nothing conclusive to prove whether the ball hit bat or pad first.

Mohammad Abbas repeatedly troubled Tom Latham, finding the edge three times in his opening overs but the ball either fell short or zipped through gaps in the cordon.

Afridi was taken out of the attack after four overs that cost 18 runs including three fours to Blundell who also saw off Faheem Ashraf with a succession of boundaries.

Pakistan turned to spin after 18 overs but Yasir Shah's six overs yielded 21 runs without reward.