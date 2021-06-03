Cricket-Conway hits double ton as New Zealand post 378 in first innings

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

New Zealand reached lunch at 314-7 with Devon Conway still unbeaten on 179 but the opening batsman lost partners in quick succession at the other end as England's Mark Wood picked up three wickets in the first session of day two on Thursday.

LONDON -New Zealand were bowled out for 378 in the first innings after lunch on day two as England's fast bowlers cleaned up the middle order and tail on Thursday but not before opening batsman Devon Conway smashed a double century and nearly carried his bat.

The visitors started the day on 246-3 but lost wickets at regular intervals as Mark Wood picked up three for just seven runs in a fiery spell in the first session while Ollie Robinson finished with 4-75 on his test debut.

Conway, who set a record for the highest score on test debut at Lord's, was in danger of missing out on a double ton when New Zealand were nine down but he received support from their number 11 Neil Wagner who frustrated England with 25 off 21 balls.

Conway became only the seventh batsman to score a double century on debut, reaching the milestone with a six over long leg, before he became the last wicket to fall when he was run out by mere millimetres.

Earlier, Conway's overnight partner Henry Nicholls was the first to be dismissed for 61 when a quick bouncer from Wood caught him off guard, forcing him instinctively to hook the ball to Robinson at long leg.

The breakthrough ended a patiently constructed 174-run partnership for the fourth wicket and brought BJ Watling to the crease but the wicketkeeper lasted only six deliveries, edging Wood to Dom Sibley in the slips.

All-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner departed without troubling the scorers while Kyle Jamieson was dismissed when a hooked shot was caught smartly by Zak Crawley in the deep after he sprinted in from the boundary.

Robinson nearly got his name on the Lord's honours board with a fifth wicket but a lofted drive from Tim Southee was dropped by Stuart Broad at mid off. The New Zealand bowler was later caught behind off James Anderson.

On Wednesday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat on a placid track which made the pace-heavy English attack toil but they were rewarded in the second session when skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor fell cheaply.

Robinson was the pick of the England bowlers but his test debut was overshadowed when historical racist and sexist tweets came to light, forcing him to apologise while the ECB initiated an investigation.

