Cricket: De Kock fined over Warner first Test bust-up

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point on Wednesday (Mar 7) for his role in the ugly altercation with Australia's David Warner during the first Test in Durban.

Although an official statement had not yet been issued by the International Cricket Council, a Cricket South Africa spokesperson confirmed the finding by match referee Jeff Crowe.

De Kock was found guilty of a level one offence under the ICC code of conduct. He had contested the charge and a hearing was held by Crowe on Wednesday evening.

Warner was earlier fined 75 per cent of his match fee and given three demerit points for a level two charge of bringing the game into disrepute.