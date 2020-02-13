Cricket: England apply late brakes on South Africa in T20 opener

EAST LONDON, South Africa: Ben Stokes made a crucial strike to slow a South African batting assault in the first Twenty20 international against England at Buffalo Park on Wednesday (Feb 12).

South Africa made a competitive 177 for eight after being sent in but looked set for a much bigger total before Stokes dismissed Rassie van der Dussen for 31 after South Africa had raced to 111 for one in the 11th over.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took the wicket of top-scorer Temba Bavuma for 43 in the next over and the innings lost momentum.

Bavuma and captain Quinton de Kock (31) had got South Africa off to a fast start with an opening stand of 48 off 26 balls and Van der Dussen joined Bavuma in a second wicket stand of 63 off 41 balls before Stokes had Van der Dussen caught at square leg.

Mark Wood and Chris Jordan bowled the last two overs and conceded only a combined eight runs while four wickets fell. Jordan finished with two for 28.

Stokes, Jos Buttler and Wood returned to action after being rested during a three-match one-day international series, while South African fast bowler Dale Steyn made his first international appearance since last March.

