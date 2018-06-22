Cricket: England beat Australia by six wickets, lead ODI series 4-0

CHESTER-LE-STREET: England beat Australia by six wickets to win the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Thursday (Jun 21) as they went 4-0 up in the series with one to play.

England, set a ground record 311 to win, finished on 314 for four after Jason Roy top-scored with 101 and fellow opener Jonny Bairstow made 79.

Jos Buttler (54 not out) ended the match with 32 balls to spare when he hit a four off Michael Neser.

Earlier, Australia made 310 for eight, with both Aaron Finch (100) and Shaun Marsh (101) scoring centuries in an innings where England paceman David Willey took four wickets.

England will try to complete what would be their first 5-0 ODI series sweep of world champions Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday.