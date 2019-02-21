Cricket: England beat West Indies by six wickets in first ODI

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: England posted their record one-day international run chase to beat the West Indies by six wickets on Wednesday (Feb 20) and continue their magnificent white-ball form ahead of this year's World Cup.

Chris Gayle, who announced he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup, smashed 135 as the Windies managed an imposing 360-8 batting first in the opening match of the series in Barbados.

But England made the task look simple, with Joe Root making 102 after Jason Roy's seventh ODI ton as they sealed victory with eight balls to spare.