Cricket-England's Archer to undergo surgery on sore elbow

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to undergo surgery on his troublesome right elbow on Friday, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Archer was already ruled out of England's two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow.

The 26-year-old returned to action for county side Sussex against Kent last week in a bid to regain match fitness but he only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings due to pain in the elbow.

"England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

The ECB did not give a timeframe on the Barbados-born paceman's return with England set to host India in August.

Archer also had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon in his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

Fellow fast bowler Stuart Broad said Archer was "frustrated" with his nagging injury but is determined to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup in India and the Ashes series against Australia later this year.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)