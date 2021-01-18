Cricket: England win first Test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka: England reached their modest target to win the first Test against Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Galle International Stadium on Monday (Jan 18).

Jonny Bairstow and debutant Dan Lawrence knocked off the 36 runs required on the last day as England reached 76 for three in their second innings.

Bairstow was 35 not out and Lawrence unbeaten on 21 in an unbeaten 62-run partnership.

They had been set a target of 74 after bowling Sri Lanka out for 359, but lost three wickets and were reeling at 14-3 before Bairstow and Lawrence took them to 38-3 when bad light stopped play on Sunday.