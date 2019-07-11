Cricket: Fans shower praise on Jadeja for keeping Indian dream alive

NEW DELHI: Fans heaped praise Thursday (Jul 11) on Ravindra Jadeja after the "bits and pieces" cricketer emerged as the unlikely hero of a losing cause, silencing critics who had questioned his place in the star-packed Indian team.

The all-rounder top-scored with 77 to take India tantalisingly close to a win in their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday as they chased a modest 240.

Although India fell 18 runs short, Jadeja earned the respect of fans for his lion-hearted effort in the high-stakes clash.

"Jadeja showed his worth," tweeted one user while another said his innings would be "remembered for a long time to come" for its sheer grit and tenacity.

Jadeja, 30, thanked fans for their support, promising to continue giving his best "till my last breath".

"Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up," he tweeted.

Jadeja seemed all fired up when he walked out to bat Wednesday after being written off as a "bits and pieces" player by Sanjay Manjrekar, a commentator and former India batsman.

When he reached his half-century, the 11th of his career, Jadeja twirled his bat like a sword - his trademark celebration - and appeared to gesture towards the media box where Manjrekar is usually seated.

Jadeja also impressed with his bowling, giving away just 34 runs while taking one wicket from 10 overs.

"@sanjaymanjrekar got Jadeja's juices flowing! I am certain it had a positive effect on his game. Sometimes a kick on one's ego can have a positive impact," tweeted India's Olympic shooting medallist Abhinav Bindra.



After being ignored for India's initial matches, Jadeja showed his worth as a substitute in the match against England, scooping a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Jason Roy.

Manjrekar was forced to eat his words soon after play ended Wednesday.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts," Manjrekar conceded.

"This is the Jadeja we haven't seen before. Today he was brilliant."