Cricket: Former captain Misbah applies for Pakistan head coach role

REUTERS: Misbah-ul-Haq was playing professional cricket barely five months ago but the former captain on Monday (Aug 26) put his name in the hat to become Pakistan's head coach.

Misbah, Pakistan's most successful and longest serving test captain, retired from international cricket in 2017 after a distinguished career but played for Peshawar Zalmi in this year's Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) this month decided not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur's contract following the team's failure to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

"It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision today," the 45-year-old Misbah said in a PCB statement.

"I am applying for the head coach's role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game.

"I have to admit it is everyone's dream to coach Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats."



