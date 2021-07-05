Cricket-Former Sri Lanka performance analyst banned for bribery

REUTERS: Former Sri Lanka performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara has been banned from cricket for seven years after an International Cricket Council court found him guilty of trying to bribe the national sports minister, the ICC said on Monday.

The global cricket body's anti-corruption tribunal also found him guilty for obstructing an investigation.

"Jayasundara's attempt to bribe a minister is a grave transgression while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing," said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's integrity unit.

"We won't tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behaviour. This ban should serve as a deterrent for anyone who may be tempted along the wrong path."

There was no immediate reaction from Jayasundara, representatives or Sri Lanka Cricket. The ban is backdated to May 11, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

The sanction follows the long-term suspensions of Sri Lanka pace bowler Nuwan Zoysa and all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige earlier this year, also for corruption.

As well as working with the senior team, Jayasundara had previously been with the under-19s and had duties at Sri Lanka Cricket's "Brain Centre" for analytics.

"The Tribunal found Jayasundara guilty of ... offering a bribe or other reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match," the ICC said without giving more details.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)